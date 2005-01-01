Agile20Reflect Festival
Feb 2021
Welcome to the Agile20 Reflect Festival
Welcome Folks,
this is the first Global Community lead Agile Festival! And as we learn how to do this we want to explain why its not a conference so here goes..
"At our Free Agile Festival you can host, or do anything that you want at any time in February 2021. Co-badge it with us and we will advertise your event or activity on our central programme and we will keep a copy of your event or research for people that are unable to attend to make use of free in the future."
Its a simple idea, come be creative and share your passion! In our world community party!!!
Our watch words are
Curiosity, Collaboration, Community, Humanity, Dialogue and Fun!
At this difficult world time when so many of our industry are not working and many are effected by the financial and health crisis we want to celebrate and come together across the world. So for the 20 years anniversary of Agile will are having global meet-up type events where anyone can do anything around the world. We aim to have 1000 speakers reflecting on agile, at meet-ups around the world. 20 years is a significant milestone and a great reflection point. So we are looking for us all to put back into the community and build bridges. We are setting up a network or global ambassadors to connect with meet-ups and to create some interesting events. All the events will be recorded and put on Youtube as kind of Agile Ted Talks showing the variety and width of agile. It is a true festival as well as we are planning to hold social events and other events where we can come to gather at this difficult time. Different people from different countries all coming together to meet each other and learn from each other.
So this is an invitation to be part of this Join the Volunteer Speaker Database and be available to speak from anywhere from Alabama to Zambia!
Festival Motto : There is Unity in Diversity!!!
Quick Links to get Involved?
S - Speak, Register to Speak here! we want all voices here! All parts of the community Old and New and promoting fresh voices.
H - Host, Register your event here! Dream it, Plan It & Do It. And Register your Organisation / Meetup / Company as a Supporter
A - Attend, Sign Up for the Newsletter and Review our Festival Programme, and find new friends in our community.
P - Promote, Become an Ambassador in your area or company and get others along. Help link speakers with events around the world.
E - Enliven, Create fun and have fun! join our Slack and volunteer - After a hard year / Winter! Be it Valentines, social stuff or just Mardi Gras!
Donations
Donations are used to help achieve our goals of creating a global agile festival.
"Free for all Festival"
How will we make this Festival happen?
Ambassadors are the key to being Global Inclusive Festival
So here is what we are doing. We are getting a fleet of Ambassadors across the world to work locally with companies, groups and local meet-ups to host events around the world. Hosting events and activities on local languages and culturally appropriate to wherever they are happening. Perhaps planting the growth of Agile Communities around the world.
Central Programme and the Volunteer Speaker Directory
We register those events in a central programme and people can see all the events on our website and get links to book those events. That's the Global, Local events. To help the local groups and the Ambassadors we have a directory of Speakers willing to talk at events around the world. This is the Volunteer Speaker Directory and it's free to get on there. We are hoping some big names will show their Agile Community credentials and register there to be available to speak at local events around the world.
Themes and Events
The events and activities are to be focused on he Past, Present or possible Future of Agile. All events are recorded and those recordings become part of a lasting research data set like Agile Ted Talks. In the future people can use those events to self learn and create their own learning paths. And all of that is free for everyone. We really hope that all organisations take part and unlock their creativity to put really interesting creative experiences into the programme.
What kind of events
Anyone can do anything as long as it's related to Agile or the Agile community. We will just be doing a light safety, code of conduct check. If we get 2000 Complaint events we will be happy to have them on the programme. So dust off all your ideas you had for conferences that did not make the cut. Why will this be awesome? The reason is because we will have the greatest, inclusivity and diversity of ideas, learnings, retros and hopefully future improvements.
Perhaps like our New Year’s Eve we can all have our own local, corporate and association Reflections and Improvements. It's really just that simple. Dream your idea, register it with us and in February 2021 we can all experience truly amazing events all around the world and have the record of all of that variety and diversity available for future learning - like TED talks.
To make this Community Based Festival happen these are the 5 key ways to help
Everyone : Register to be up-to-date with developments and news : Register here
Local Agilistas : Become one of the Local Ambassadors (Every country) : Apply here
Organisations : Register and help (Come and help): Register here
Anyone : Suggest and Host Events (Build and host your ideas): Register Register here
AgileSpeakers : Register to speak (Share your learning): Volunteer here
The Festival Trustees, October 2020
Special thanks to our Early Backers !
Videos of our story and the people involved!
In these videos, our passionate humans of the festival talk about why they love this Agile Community Festival and Festival Governance and Pirates!!