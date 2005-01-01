Welcome Folks,

this is the first Global Community lead Agile Festival! And as we learn how to do this we want to explain why its not a conference so here goes..

"At our Free Agile Festival you can host, or do anything that you want at any time in February 2021. Co-badge it with us and we will advertise your event or activity on our central programme and we will keep a copy of your event or research for people that are unable to attend to make use of free in the future."

Its a simple idea, come be creative and share your passion! In our world community party!!!

Our watch words are

Curiosity, C ollaboration, Community, Humanity, Dialogue and Fun!

At this difficult world time when so many of our industry are not working and many are effected by the financial and health crisis we want to celebrate and come together across the world. So for the 20 years anniversary of Agile will are having global meet-up type events where anyone can do anything around the world. We aim to have 1000 speakers reflecting on agile, at meet-ups around the world. 20 years is a significant milestone and a great reflection point. So we are looking for us all to put back into the community and build bridges. We are setting up a network or global ambassadors to connect with meet-ups and to create some interesting events. All the events will be recorded and put on Youtube as kind of Agile Ted Talks showing the variety and width of agile. It is a true festival as well as we are planning to hold social events and other events where we can come to gather at this difficult time. Different people from different countries all coming together to meet each other and learn from each other.

So this is an invitation to be part of this Join the Volunteer Speaker Database and be available to speak from anywhere from Alabama to Zambia!